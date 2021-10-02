PM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary.

The day is being celebrated across the country as Gandhi Jayanti.

The Prime Minister paying his respects to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi recalled how his teachings continued to be relevant today and give strength to millions across the world.

Writting on the microblogging site Twitter PM Modi said, “I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.”

Gandhi was a champion of the non-violent struggle to gain Independence from the British colonial rulers. However, not every freedom fighters saw eye to eye with him on the issue. Especially, Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose who waged an armed struggle against the British empire.