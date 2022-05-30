PM to participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’, marking the completion of eight years of the government led by him.

This novel public programme is being organised across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The sammelan conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

The ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ will start at around 09:45 AM with chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country.

At about 11:00 AM, the PM will join the programme, making the sammelan national. During the sammelan, the PM will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the Government of India.

The freewheeling interaction being organised across the country is aimed to get free and frank feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people’s lives and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes. The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country.

The PM will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On the occasion, Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.