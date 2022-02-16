PM offers prayers at Guru Ravidas temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid obeisance at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Karol Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

He participated in ‘bhajan kirtan’ along with devotees at the temple and interacted closely with them.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, ’’On the pious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, I visited Shri Guru Ravidas Dham Mandir in Delhi. My wishes to the people on Guru Ravidas Jayanti.’’ He also posted a small video of his visit to the temple and wrote, ”Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi.”

रविदास जयंती के पुण्य अवसर पर आज मैंने दिल्ली के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाकर दर्शन किए। सभी देशवासियों को रविदास जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/RbVj9wUB1k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

He said: “I feel proud to say that we have imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas ji in every step and every scheme of our government. The construction work in his memory in Kashi is progressing with full grandeur and divinity.”

On the eve of Ravidas Jayanti yesterday, Modi remembered the saint, saying he feels proud that every step taken by his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-Presdient M Venkaih naidu also greeted the people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.