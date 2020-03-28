Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a fervent appeal to the people of India to contribute to a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’.

He tweeted, “It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.

It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund. https://t.co/enPvcqCTw2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The PM-CARES Fund has been set up keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead.

“The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,” he tweeted.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

He further tweeted, “People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India.”

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country.

Citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund using the following details:

Name of the Account: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: [email protected]

Following modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in

1. Debit Cards and Credit Cards

2. Internet Banking

3. UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

4. RTGS/NEFT

Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).