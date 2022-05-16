PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba hold bilateral talks at Lumbini

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Lumbini – the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. During the discussion, they talked about the ways to strengthen ongoing cooperation between the nation and develop new areas in the multifaceted bilateral partnership.

After their discussion, the two parties signed six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on cooperation in the two sectors – cultural and education.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Modi, who is in the Himalayan nation at the invitation of Deuba on a day-long visit to Lumbini , met Deuba after offering prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple here.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “PM @narendramodi holds bilateral talks with PM @SherBDeuba in Lumbini. Opportunity to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in our multifaceted partnership.”