PM Narendra Modi holds 39th Pragati meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 39th edition of the PRAGATI meeting, an ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and state governments.

In all 303 projects having a total cost of Rs. 14.64 lakh crore were reviewed at the meeting.

Nine agenda items were taken for review at the meeting including eight projects and one scheme.

Among the eight projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, two projects each were from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Power and one project was from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The eight projects, with a cumulative cost of about Rs 20,000 crores, are related to seven states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for timely completion of projects to avoid cost overruns. He underlined the need for timely completion of projects to avoid cost overruns.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the Poshan Abhiyaan. He said that Poshan Abhiyan should be implemented in a mission mode in each state with a whole of government approach.

Modi also referred to the participation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other local organizations in promoting awareness about children’s health and nutrition at the grassroots level He said this would help in improving the reach and uptake of the Abhiyaan.