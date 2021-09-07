PM Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion of Parkash Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab, marking the installation of Sikh holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at the Golden Temple, holy shrine of Sikh community.

“Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

According to historical accounts the compilation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was completed on 29 August, 1604. The holy scripture was installed at the Golden Temple the following month on 1 September, 1604. The day is being celebrated as Parkash Purab ever since every year.

Special prayers were held at Gurdwaras across the country on the occasion. Nagar Kirtan was organised. The Bhogs of Akhand Path were also held and jathas recited the Gurbani Kirtan.

The 417 Parkash Purab has been celebrated with full religious fervour and devotion. The day falls on the 15th day of the Bhadon every year, according to Sikh religious tradition.