PM Modi’s Bihar visit fails to address state’s real issues, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar, stating that despite the PM’s announcements and PR efforts, the reality on the ground remains grim.

Ramesh highlighted the state’s failure to address key issues such as law and order, employment, and pollution.

Modi, who was on a Bihar visit on Friday had addressed a public meeting in Siwan, where he claimed that the National Democratic Alliance government in the state is a symbol of development, propelling Bihar towards prosperity and rapid growth over the past 11 years.

Modi also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s developmental work, stating that Kumar prepared the launchpad for Bihar’s rapid progress.

Bihar is currently being ruled by the JD (U)-led NDA government after the JDU in 2024 broke away from a Mahagatbandhan coalition and rejoined hands with the BJP to form an NDA government in the state.

“The advertisement-loving Prime Minister is visiting Bihar again. No matter how many fake announcements the PM makes or how many ribbons he cuts to get free publicity, the truth is that the double-engine government in Bihar has completely failed to meet the expectations of the common people,” Ramesh said in a post on handle X.

Ramesh also pointed out the rising crimes, including murder, loot, and violence against women, which have made citizens helpless.

He highlighted the lack of job opportunities in the state, forcing youth to migrate in search of work.

Ramesh criticized the government’s failure to address the pollution of the Ganga River, calling the “Ganga cleaning” initiative a mere election slogan. He also questioned the effectiveness of government schemes aimed at cleaning the Ganga, citing the National Green Tribunal’s concerns about the river’s pollution in Patna and Bihar.