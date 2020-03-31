As the country continues to be under quarantine to contain the deadly coronavirus, it can be stressful for people to cope with the pandemic which is claiming thousands of lives daily worldwide.

To fight the anxiety and stress Prime Minister Naendra Modi on Tuesday shared his advice and promoted the practice of Yoga Nidra which he himself practices ‘once or twice a week.’

Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

It is not just PM Modi but politicians like Omar Abdullah too who shared his experience under the lockdown when he was detained in Hari Niwas Sub Jail in Srinagar for seven months after the abrogation of article 370.

Abdullah stressed on the importance of exercise and also shared some mobile applications which helped him continue his routine. Following a routine during lockdown and maintaining physical fitness is known to keep stress and anxiety at bay.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following steps to have maintain your mental health during these tough times. Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditateexternal icon. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugsexternal icon. Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Ministry of Health has also launched helpline for people who are undergoing stress during the lockdown. “As we observe the lockdown, let us look at these tips to keep our stress away. Together we will fight #COVID19.

In order to get help for these concerns you may call NIMHANS 08046110007.”