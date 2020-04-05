Just as the nation, on Sunday, observed “9 pm for 9 minutes” on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many celebrities from different fields shared their moments of lighting up the dark, symbolically chasing away the deadly COVID-19 causing Coronavirus.

On Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes, the common people and big shots of India alike stood up as one in lighting candles, diyas and torch lights to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus that has so far affected 1,225,360 people worldwide and caused 66,542 deaths while in India 3,577 cases have tested positive and 83 people succumbed to the virus.

At 9 pm India turned off its lights for 9 minutes and lit up candles and diyas as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chase away darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off lights in their houses and come together and light light candles or diyas tonight at 9 pm. PM had claimed that the move is to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

In his 11-minute message to the people, the PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” the Prime Minister said as India completed the first ten days of the 21-day lockdown.

Check the response here:

A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times. On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas. India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/I0bazNXaiN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2020

Happy Diwali 2020 🪔 😂😂 Jai Shri Ram 😌🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNISmvBUWb — Monica (@TrulyMonica) April 5, 2020

Pic of the day..👌@narendramodi #आओ_दिया_जलाएँ pic.twitter.com/HuU0JKlZZq

— Nimish Singh (@AskNimishk) April 5, 2020

We lit diya’s & my kids held candles. United we stand with Modi ji in this time of great crisis our nation is going through. May Parama Shiva shower his blessings on us all. Jai Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/Quip91cQL1 — Quranavirus (@Pachewambakalla) April 5, 2020

Two diyas – one for me and the other for my 88 year old mother who could not be at the door. Joining an expression of mass solidarity. India stands united as never before.

Jai Hind#9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/Ul7YjMpHNk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2020

Let us stand in solidarity, unite and fight this war. अग्निमीळे पुरोहितं यज्ञस्य देवमृत्विजम् । होतारं रत्नधातमम् १

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🪔👍 pic.twitter.com/BjL5AuYIMH — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) April 5, 2020

PM @narendramodi Ji’s mother Hiraba lights a diya as the entire Country showed Unity & solidarity in this collective fight against #COVID19 #9PM9minute pic.twitter.com/ugf6CVGyfd — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) April 5, 2020

Have done my part in lifting the spirits as a ray of hope. #9PM9minute pic.twitter.com/RLlmQldq2C — Parvati (@paro_nair) April 5, 2020

Salute to this family. This two candels are expressing a lot of emotions. A small contribution in expense but high with emotions and values😍. #9PM9minute@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/vrm7BnWGJL — Roushan Singh Rajput (@Roushan96985178) April 5, 2020

Photos of various ISKCON temples across India wherin the monks offered prayers to Lord Krishna along with lamps for the safety and welfare of everyone in the country, especially the frontline support staff.#9pm9minute#9baje9mintues pic.twitter.com/saZfqi8hZC — ISKCON (Official) (@iskconglobal) April 5, 2020