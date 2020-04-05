Just as the nation, on Sunday, observed “9 pm for 9 minutes” on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many celebrities from different fields shared their moments of lighting up the dark, symbolically chasing away the deadly COVID-19 causing Coronavirus.

On Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes, the common people and big shots of India alike stood up as one in lighting candles, diyas and torch lights to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus that has so far affected 1,225,360 people worldwide and caused 66,542 deaths while in India 3,577 cases have tested positive and 83 people succumbed to the virus.

In his 11-minute message to the people, the PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” the Prime Minister said as India completed the first ten days of the 21-day lockdown.

