Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extends greeting to the people of nation on the first day of the holy nine-day festival of Navratri.

Taking it to Twitter, PM said, “Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May jagat janani Ma Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di!”

PM Modi also invoked Goddess Shailaputri, meaning the daughter of the mountains and one of the nine manifestations of Durga, who is worshipped the first day of Navratri.

“Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” he added.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जगत जननी मां जगदंबा आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करें। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

Government has urged the nation to strictly follow the Covid restrictions while celebrating the festival.

“If we falter in following Covid-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become a big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people’s lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship,” Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said