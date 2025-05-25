PM Modi will unveil major Railways initiatives in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state, Gujarat, from May 26, for the first time after Operation Sindoor, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by the Railways.

On May 26, the Prime Minister will travel to Dahod and at around 11:15 AM, he will dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an Electric Locomotive. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj and at around 4 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public function.

Further, PM Modi will travel to Gandhinagar and on 27th May, at around 11 AM, he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat. He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express trains between Valsad and Dahod stations. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the gauge-converted Katosan-Kalol section and flag off a freight train on it.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others. It also includes projects of the Kandla port and multiple road, water and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat, among others.

Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by the then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, to transform Gujarat’s urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents. Marking 20 years of the Urban Development Year 2005, the Prime Minister will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat’s urban development plan, and the State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to urban development, health, and water supply. He will also dedicate more than 22,000 dwelling units under PMAY.

The Prime Minister will also release funds of Rs 3,300 crore to urban local bodies in Gujarat under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.