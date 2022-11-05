PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab, meets dera chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached the Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera in Punjab and met with dera head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport in the Morning. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Earlier this year in February PM Modi had met the dera chief in Delhi ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi informed about his visit and tweeted, “Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts.”

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is situated in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers all across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also be in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh later in the day where he will address rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan.

“I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. @BJP4Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Elections to Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held on November 12.