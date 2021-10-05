Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ‘[email protected] Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present here. PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT today.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated & laid foundation stones of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission & AMRUT. He also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for 7 cities incl Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi & Ghaziabad.

“Under PM Awas Yojana, over 80% of the houses are either owned by women or they are joint owners of these houses. 3 crore families, who were living in slum area and didn’t have pucca houses, got an opportunity to become ‘lakhpati’ with a single scheme. It is a big thing…. these people are ‘lakhpati’ now,” said PM Narendra Modi.

“After 2014, our government has given the permission to build over 1.13 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, in the city. Of these, over 50 lakh houses have been built & given to the poor so far,” added Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.