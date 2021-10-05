Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ‘[email protected] Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present here. PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT today.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated & laid foundation stones of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission & AMRUT. He also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for 7 cities incl Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi & Ghaziabad.
The Prime Minister will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.