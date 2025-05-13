PM Modi visits Adampur airbase, interacts with jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Adampur Air Base early today, where he was briefed by Air Force personnel. PM Modi interacted with the brave jawans and said it was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination, and fearlessness.

In his post on X, the PM said, ”Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination, and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

Pakistan had falsely claimed Adampur was among the key Indian Air Force bases it had significantly destroyed. The Indian government has called it a blatant lie.

Adampur air base is one of the four key Indian Air Force (IAF) stations – Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj – that have suffered limited damage from Pakistani attacks amid the India-Pak tensions.