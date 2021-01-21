Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations on 23 January 2021, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates.

PM in West Bengal

Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

A permanent exhibition and a Projection Mapping Show on Netaji will be inaugurated on the occasion. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme “Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot”, based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held.

Before this event, Prime Minister will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an Artists’ Camp are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants.

PM in Assam

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister will distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates in Sivasagar, Assam. Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the State, Government of Assam came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.

The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given the highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on 23rd January marks the next step in this process.