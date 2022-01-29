PM Modi to virtually kick off BJP’s poll campaign in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually kick off the BJP’s poll campaign ahead of the first phase of the seven phased assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister, it is learnt, will mainly begin the party’s election rally keeping in mind the constituencies which will go to the polls in the first phase of the election.

The Prime Minister’s move to address political rallies virtually followed an Election Commission of India(ECI) circular which prohibits physical rallies and roadshows by political parties in poll-bound states till 31 January amid surging Covid 19 cases in the country.

The BJP is expected to by and large line up similar virtual rallies of the PM and other party leaders with the unlikely possibility of the Covid cases coming down anytime soon, sources here further said.

Through the first virtual rally of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP poll mangers are planning to target around 20-21 assembly constituencies. These seats comprise of Uttar Pradesh districts such as Gautam Buddh Nagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Baghpat, etc, falling in Western UP sources further said.

According to the BJP poll managers’ initial plan of action, the Prime Minister will reach out to about 50 thousand people through the LED screens at pre-designated places at the mandal level with each LED screen accounting for 500 people. A final decision in this regard is yet to be taken by the party, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi’s virtual rally is also being planned to be streamed live on various social media platforms.

The BJP senior leaders like national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state unit president Swatantra Deo Singh and others have already been doing door-to-door campaigning in Western Uttar Pradesh.

BJP national president JP Nadda also on Saturday addressed “Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad” at Etawah & Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh(UP).

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to undertake door-to-door campaign in Saharanpur, Deoband and Muzaffarangar on Saturday.