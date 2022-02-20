PM Modi urges youth, first-time voters of UP, Punjab to vote

As the voting for Assembly elections in Punjab and third phase polling in Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of both the States to vote especially the youth as well as the first-time voters.

“The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first-time voters,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at 7 am while the polling 117 constituencies in Punjab polls began at 8 am on Sunday.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. The BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress’s chief ministerial face, is contesting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP’s Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP’s Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will take place on March 10.