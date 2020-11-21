Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He laid the foundation stone of ‘45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar PhotoVoltaic Panel’ and ‘Centre of Excellence on Water Technology’. He also inaugurated ‘Innovation and Incubation Centre – Technology Business Incubation’, ‘Translational Research Centre’ and ‘Sports Complex’ at the University.

Addressing the students, the Prime Minister said it is not an easy thing to graduate at a time when the world is facing such a big crisis, but your abilities are much bigger than these challenges. He added that students are entering the industry at a time when due to pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector across the world.

The Prime Minister remarked that in this way, today the energy sector in India has immense potential for growth, entrepreneurship and employment. He announced that today the country is moving forward with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 30-35% and efforts are taken to increase the share of Natural Gas in our energy needs by 4 times in this decade. Work is on to double the oil refining capacity in the next five years, Energy security-related startup ecosystem is being strengthened and a fund has been created for students and professionals, the Prime Minister informed.

The Prime Minister asked the students to have a purpose in life. He stressed that it’s not that successful people don’t have problems, but the one who accepts challenges, confronts them, defeats them, solves problems, only succeeds. He added those who take on challenges, later succeed in life. He said the youth of the 1922-47 period sacrificed everything for freedom. He urged the students to live for the country and join the movement of Atmanirbhar Bharat and develop a sense of responsibility.