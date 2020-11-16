Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing.

The Statue unveiled in the honour of the Jain acharya has been named as ‘Statue of Peace’. The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu, i.e. 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent and is installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the Jainacharya and the spiritual leaders present on the occasion.

Reiterating his stress on ‘vocal for local’, Modi requested that as happened during the freedom struggle, all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of AatmNirbharta and preach about the benefits of ‘vocal for local’. He also said that the way the country supported the local during the Diwali festival is an energizing feeling.

He said India has always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world. Today the world is looking towards India for similar guidance. If you look at the history of India, whenever the need arose, some saintly figure emerged to guide the society, Acharya Vijay Vallabh was one such saint.

The Jainacharya established many institutions for girl children and brought women to the mainstream.

He said the life of Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji was full of kindness, compassion and love for every living being. With his blessings, bird hospital and many gaushalas are running in the country today. These are not ordinary institutions. These are the embodiment of the spirit of India and the hallmarks of India and Indian values.