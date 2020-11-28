Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India’s top vaccine hubs today to review the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process.

As per the Prime Minister Office, PM will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, The Prime Minister’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

From Ahmedabad, PM will fly to Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII). PM Modi is likely to review the status of the vaccine, including its launch, production and distribution mechanisms during the visit.

Later, he will travel to Hyderabad and visit Bharat BioTech, which is working on Covaxin, pitched as India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate.

Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of States and UTs on Tuesday via video conferencing to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management with special emphasis on eight high focus states.

The Prime Minister remarked that the country has faced the pandemic through concerted efforts and in terms of both recovery rate and fatality rate, the situation in India is better than most other countries.

He said that efforts are on to make medical colleges and district hospitals self-sufficient in terms of oxygen generation and informed that the process for establishing more than 160 new oxygen plants is underway.