PM Modi to visit Maharashtra and Goa on 26th October

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Goa on 26th October. At around 1 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Shirdi, Ahmednagar District, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple. He will also inaugurate the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple. At around 2 PM, the Prime Minister will perform the Jal Pujan of Nilwande Dam and dedicate a canal network of the dam to the nation. At around 3:15 PM, the Prime Minister will attend a public programme in Shirdi, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.

At around 06:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Goa, where he will inaugurate the 37th National Games.

PM in Maharashtra

Advertisement

The new Darshan Queue complex at Shirdi, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is a state-of-the-art modern mega building envisaged to provide comfortable waiting areas for the devotees. It is equipped with several waiting halls with a cumulative seating capacity of more than ten thousand devotees. It has provision of air-conditioned public amenities like cloak rooms, toilets, booking counters, prasad counters, information centre etc. The foundation stone of this new Darshan Queue Complex was laid by the Prime Minister in October 2018.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the left bank (85km) canal network of the Nilwande Dam. It will benefit 182 villages from 7 Tehsils (6 in Ahmednagar district and 1 from Nashik district) by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5177 crore.

During the public programme, the Prime Minister will launch the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana’. The Yojna will benefit more than 86 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra, by providing an additional amount of Rs 6000 per year to them.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects including Ayush Hospital at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital; Electrification of Kurduwadi-Latur Road railway section (186 Km); 3rd & 4th railway line connecting Jalgaon to Bhusaval (24.46 km); four laning of Sangli to Borgaon section of NH-166 (Package-I); Additional facilities at Manmad Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited;

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Maternal & Child Health Wing at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also distribute Ayushman cards and Svamitva cards to beneficiaries.

PM in Goa

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa on 26th October 2023. He will also address athletes taking part in the Games.

The National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time. The Games will be held from 26th October to 9th November. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.