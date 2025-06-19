PM Modi to visit Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on June 20–21; to launch key projects, lead Yoga Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on Friday during which he will unveil multiple development projects and participate in significant events.

As per a release from the Prime Minister’s office, PM Modi will visit Siwan in Bihar on Friday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at around 12 noon. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Thereafter, he will visit Bhubaneswar in Odisha the same day and chair the state-level function marking the completion of one year of the State Government of Odisha at around 4:15 pm.

In Bhubaneswar, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore and address the gathering on the occasion.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will participate in the International Yoga Day – Mass Yoga Demonstration at around 6:30 am in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.