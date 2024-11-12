PM Modi to leave on three-nation tour this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a six-day three-nation tour of Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana from November 16, a statement said on Tuesday.

At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PM will visit Nigeria from 16-17 November. This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Nigeria in 17 years.

During the visit, he will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship.

The PM will then travel to Rio De Janeiro during 18-19 November to attend the G20 Summit hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions.

During the summit, the PM will put forward India’s positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits which were hosted by India in the past two years. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he is expected to meet several leaders.

At the invitation of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the PM will undertake a state visit to Guyana from 19-21 November. The visit to Guyana will be the first by an Indian PM since 1968.