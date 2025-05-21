PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Bikaner tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Naal airbase, Deshnok, and Palana in Bikaner district along the Indo-Pak border on Thursday to launch several development projects and convey a strong message to the neighbour across the border.

Modi will reach Naal airport around 10:30 AM from New Delhi by a special plane. After a brief halt at Naal, the Prime Minister will proceed to Deshnok by helicopter to pay obeisance at the famous Karni Mata shrine.

Thereafter, he will attend the inaugural function of the renovated Deshnok railway station and dedicate infrastructure projects worth around Rs 26,000 crore to the nation.

At the function, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X, Modi said:

“Tomorrow, 22nd May, is a landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure. The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture!”

As per the official programme schedule, around 11:00 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. In the afternoon, he will also address a public meeting in Palana around 1200 noon.

“In line with his commitment to constantly improve and enhance rail infrastructure in the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore”, an official release said.

Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Deshnoke railway station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata Temple and other sites, is inspired by temple architecture with an arch and column theme.

The Begumpet railway station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya empire.

Thawe station in Bihar incorporates various murals and artworks representing Maa Thawewali, one of the 52 Shakti Peethas, and depicting Madhubani paintings.

Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan, and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 58 km Churu-Sadulpur rail line and dedicate to the nation the electrification of the Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km), and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail lines.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in Rajasthan, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of three vehicle underpasses and the widening and strengthening of national highways. He will also dedicate seven roadways projects in the state.

The roadways projects, worth over Rs 4,850 crore, will facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pak border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India’s defence infrastructure.

Furthering the vision of electricity for all and clean, green energy, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several power projects, including solar projects in Bikaner and Nawan (Didwana Kuchaman), and transmission systems for power evacuation—Part B PowerGrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E PowerGrid Mewar Transmission Ltd.

He will also inaugurate power projects, including a solar project in Bikaner, a transmission system for evacuation of power from PowerGrid Neemuch and the Bikaner Complex, and augmentation of transformation capacity at the Fatehgarh-II Power Station, which will provide clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state. These include the foundation stone laying and dedication of projects for the upgradation and maintenance of 12 state highways, covering a total length of over 750 km, with a total investment of over Rs 3,240 crore. The programme includes an additional 900 km of new highways.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate power projects of Bikaner and Udaipur, and Nursing Colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, and Dholpur, which will play a key role in enhancing health infrastructure in the state. Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various water infrastructure projects in the region, including Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project in Jhunjhunu district, and the restructuring of Urban Water Supply Schemes in seven towns of Pali District under AMRUT 2.0, among others, the release stated.