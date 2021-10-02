PM Modi to interact with gram panchyat and pani samitis on Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis on the government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission programme via video conferencing on 2 October.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Jal Jeevan Mission App for improving awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the Mission, according to PMO note here.

As part of the government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission which seeks to provide clean tap water to every household, Modi would launch Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh. or National Jal Jeevan Fund. Pani Samitis play a key role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of village water supply systems.

Any individual, institution, corporate, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to ‘Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh’ to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi centre, Ashramshala, and other public institutions, according the government.

Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission spread across the country will participate in the interaction with the Prime Minister during the day. The discussions would focus on planning and management of village water supply systems besides the issue of long-term water security.

To ensure the quality of drinking water supplied through pipelines, over 7.1 lakh women have been trained to test the quality of water by using Field Test Kits. Out of over 6 lakh villages, Pani Samitis have been constituted in around 3.5 lakh villages so far.

“Despite Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, more than 5 Crore households have been provided with tap water connections. As on date, about 8.26 Crore (43 per cent) rural households have tap water supply in their homes. Every rural household in 78 districts, 58 thousand Gram Panchayats and 1.16 lakh villages are getting tap water supply. Till now, tap water supply has been provided in 7.72 lakh (76 per cent) schools and 7.48 lakh (67.5 per cent) Anganwadi centres,” the PMO note further said.