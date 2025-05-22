PM Modi to inaugurate Rising North East Investors Summit on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising North East Investors Summit in the national capital on Friday, his office said in a release.

The two-day event is being organized by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region with active support from state governments of the north eastern region, and aims to showcase the potential for investments and trade.

The summit is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, including roadshows, and states’ roundtables including Ambassador’s Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet.

Its objective is to highlight the North East Region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform, the release said on Thursday.

“The summit presents a unique opportunity to establish and strengthen alliances, partnerships, and collaborations, while gaining valuable insights into the myriad of possibilities available for expanding business and pursuing new investments in the North East region. The event will focus on developing a clear vision for growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors,” it said.

The focus sectors of the summit will be Tourism, Agro-Food Processing, Textiles, Information Technology, Infrastructure, Energy, Entertainment and Sports.