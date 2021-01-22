Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will take part in an event on Saturday in Gujarat’s Haripura to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Sharing the details about the event on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the special relation of Netaji with Haripura. It was at the Haripura Session in 1938 where the revolutionary was first elected as the Congress president.

PM tweeted, “Tomorrow, India will mark #ParakramDivas, the Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM.”

“Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow’s programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose’s contribution to our nation,” he added.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister also reflected on the ‘e-Gram Vishwagram Project’ that he had launched as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“On the eve of Netaji Bose’s Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat’s IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state,” he said.

In his series of tweets relating to Netaji, Prime Minister Modi also shared pictures of an event he had participated in Haripura in the past.

“I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura.”

He concluded with the hope to circulate Netaji’s idea and thoughts to build a stronger and self-reliant India. PM Modi also talked about Netaji’s Internationalist character.

“May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is all set to travel to Kolkata to take part in the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations. He will begin his tour of Netaji’s home town with a speech in an international seminar at National Library.

He will then travel to the Victoria Memorial where a cultural event is scheduled, which will mark the beginning of year-long celebrations in the memory of the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj.