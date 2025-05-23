PM Modi to chair 10th annual Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the 10th annual Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, reports said on Friday.

The meet will bring together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators from across the country to deliberate on the roadmap for achieving ‘Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat @2047’ – a developed India by 2047, they said.

Going on further, it said that the key focus of the meeting will be to outline an outcome-oriented roadmap aimed at building a ‘Viksit Rajya’ for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, a developed state contributing to a developed India.

The high-level meeting is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam with the Prime Minister expected to emphasise how state-level progress will be instrumental in realising the vision of a developed India.

Reports have further suggested that a significant portion of the deliberations will focus on “Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling – Leveraging the Demographic Dividend.”

Discussions are expected to centre on three key areas like Manufacturing and Services Ecosystem, MSME and Informal Employment, and Green Economy Opportunities.

Leaders will explore strategies for creating enabling environments beyond metropolitan centres, with particular emphasis on developing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as new growth engines, highlighting the need for infrastructure development, skill training, and policy support to attract investments to these emerging urban centres.

Recognising that micro, small, and medium enterprises form the backbone of India’s economy, the meeting will address rural non-farm employment opportunities and urban informal sector challenges.

Further, in line with India’s commitment to sustainable development, extensive discussions will be held on opportunities in renewable energy and the circular economy.

The Governing Council is the highest decision-making body of NITI Aayog and includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, as well as several Union ministers. As the chairman of NITI Aayog, Modi leads the council’s discussions.

Typically held once a year, the last full council meeting was held on 27 July 2024. The Governing Council was first convened on 8 February 2015, soon after the formation of NITI Aayog.