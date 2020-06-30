Amid surge in Coronavirus cases in the country and the ongoing LAC stand-off with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM on Tuesday, said PMO in a tweet on Monday night.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

Earlier, on Sunday in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had focused on face-off with China in Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers got killed earlier this month, and India’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic with the cases crossing 5.5 lakh- mark.

While talking about the current military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh with China, PM Modi had said, “The world has seen India’s commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories.”

“If India knows how to maintain friendship, it can also confront someone and give an adequate response. Our brave soldiers had shown that they will not let anyone taint the honour of Mother India,” he added.

“India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces… their spirit and sacrifice is venerable,” said PM Modi while remembering the 20 army men who lost their lives during the June 15 violence at Galwan valley.

He also cautioned people to remain careful during Unlock 1.0 and follow all the rules of social distancing, “As compared to lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during unlock. If you don’t wear masks, follow social distancing and other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless, ” PM Modi had said.

PM Modi had also touched upon his call for ‘Vocal for Local’ emphasising on the need of being self-reliant, he said, ‘People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant. Being vocal about local is a great service to the nation,” adding that “there is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups.”

Meanwhile, the Government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns amid strained bilateral relations between India and China.

It has also released guidelines for Unlock2 on Monday, extending the current lockdown in the containment zones till July 31 but relaxations in other areas will continue. Although, metro services, schools and colleges, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, bars and assembly halls will remain closed.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 5,66,840 on Tuesday which includes 2,15,125 active cases and 3,34,821 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 16,893 according to data released by ministry of health.

In the last 24 hours 18,522 cases of coronavirus have been reported. The ministry of health says total 2,10,292 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.