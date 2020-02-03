Weeks after canceling his last visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the state on February 7 to address a public rally in Assam’s Bodo Territorial Administrative District.

“PM would be visiting Kokrajhar where there would be dance and festivities to celebrate the signing of Bodo accord,” a Home Ministry official told NDTV.

The move has come days after the Central government has signed a peace accord with the Bodo militant groups on January 27.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the central government, state government and different Bodo groups, including four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

PM Modi would be in the city for approximately two hours. “He would land in Guwahati and from there would reach Kokrajhar via a chopper. And while coming back, he would go to the Hasimara airport from where he would travel back to Delhi,” the officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Bodo groups, there are various facilities and relaxations being provided to them. Through the settlement, reorganisation of areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council region, increasing the Assembly seats from 40 to 60, enhancing the powers of the Bodoland Territorial Council, a special package of Rs 1500 crore for the region and rehabilitation of the surrendered militants were proposed.

The agreement also promises to increase the representation of Bodo community in the state police and paramilitary forces as well as to address concerns of Bodos living outside the BTC area.

After the peace agreement was signed, over 1600 cadres of Bodo militant outfit NDFB laid down their weapons at an event in Assam’s Guwahati.

As many as 644 militants, belonging to eight banned outfits of Assam — ULFA(I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB — laid down their arms in the presence of the Chief Minister. They deposited 177 firearms, a huge cache of ammunition and other explosives.

Last year due to the anti-CAA protests, PM Modi had to cancel his visit to Assam where a bilateral talk with his Japanese counterpart was scheduled.

PM had also canceled his another visit to Assam for the launch of “Khelo India Youth Games” in Guwahati last month.