Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine crore farmers today and clarify the centre’s position on the farm laws.

PM’s address will coincide with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday today. In order to mark the day, party chief JP Nadda has directed union ministers, MPs and MLAs to participate in the address.

PM Modi will also release the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme.

For the event, JP Nadda has ordered big screens to be arranged for listening to PM’s address at every block development centre.

District-level programs will be held an hour before the PM’s speech.

As per the reports, these programs will consist of BJP officer-bearers and public representatives extolling the benefits of schemes started by the Modi government.

Specially-printed leaflets will also be distributed; the content is to be translated into local languages, but no editing will be allowed to info drafted by the centre.