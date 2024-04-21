PM Modi to address election rally in Aligarh tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election meeting here at the exhibition grounds on Monday.

Preparations are underway for this rally and Special Protection Group (SPG) teams have been camping in the district for the past several days.

On Saturday, a rehearsal was conducted by landing the Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force at the exhibition ground and other security systems were tested.

According to officials here on Sunday, the Prime Minister will stay at the meeting venue for about an hour and five minutes. The PM will address people for about 45 minutes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, many other ministers and local public representatives will also be present on the stage in this meeting.

The Prime Minister has last visited the district for the 2022 assembly elections. Now voting for Lok Sabha elections will be held on Aligarh parliamentary seat on April 26.

According to the programme, the PM will reach Aligarh at 2 PM.