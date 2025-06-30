PM Modi shares Kumaraswamy’s article on India’s rise as global steel leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared an article highlighting India’s journey to becoming a global steel leader, driven by policy push and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of steel in India’s development, from infrastructure and defence to electric mobility and clean energy. “From infrastructure and defence to electric mobility and clean energy, steel is the backbone of a rising India. Union Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy outlines how policy push and innovation are shaping India’s journey to becoming a global steel leader,” he said.

The article shared by Mr Modi underscores the significance of policy initiatives and innovative approaches in driving India’s steel industry’s growth. With India’s rising demand for steel across various sectors, the country’s steel industry is poised for significant growth, positioning India as a global leader in the sector.

In his article, Kumaraswamy has highlighted how the revitalised steel sector is shaping the rise of a New India. “From highways to high-speed rail, metro networks to renewable parks, EVs to defence, Indian steel is at the heart of our infrastructure revolution,” he has emphasized in the article.