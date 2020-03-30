Amidst the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared his fitness routine with the public.

He shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit and for people to entertain themselves as they stay at their homes.

“During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly,” he wrote.

Encouraging people to do the same, PM Modi said practising yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years and that he has found it beneficial.

He, however, said that he is neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert.

I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

The Prime Minister further asked people to share their tips and ways of remaining fit during these trying times.

The Yoga videos are available in different languages, “Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing….,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of Coronavirus.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day in June last year, the Prime Minister had shared similar videos to encourage people to practise yoga.