PM Modi, Shah pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders on Saturday paid tribute to the party’s founding ideologue Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

The Prime Minister said Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s devotion to the motherland and sacrifice will continue to inspire the countrymen.

In a post on X in Hindi, Modi said, “Respectful tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, who made India proud with his strong nationalist thoughts. His dedication and sacrifice for the motherland will always inspire the citizens of the country.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In a post on X in Hindi, Shah said, “I remember and pay my tribute to the eminent nationalist thinker Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Whenever there is talk of fighting for the unity and integrity of the country, Dr. Mookerjee will definitely be remembered.”

“Whether it is his struggle to keep Bengal a part of the country or making the supreme sacrifice to keep Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India with the resolution of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan’, every Indian is indebted to him for his unique efforts for the integrity of the country. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who provided an ideological alternative to the country by establishing the Jan Sangh, will forever be a guide on the path of nation first,” the Union Home Minister further said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders of the party paid floral tribute to the Jana Sangh founder and planted a sapling at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Statue Park in the national capital.