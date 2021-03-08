Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.”

He also bought products from various women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs. “It is an attempt to give an impetus to women entrepreneurs and Aatmnirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Talking about the women’s role in India’s quest for Aatmnirbharta, Modi tweeted “Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women’s Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture. #NariShakti.”

He posted a series of tweets praising the women of the country.

“The exquisite hand embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful. I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShakti.”

“Adding more colour to the surroundings! Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity. Bought this painting today. #NariShakti”

“India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShakti.”

“Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti.”

“I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti”

“You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti.”

“I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products.”