PM Modi returns after two-day visit to Lao PDR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned here this evening after a two-day visit to Laos during which he participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit.

In a post on X, while leaving for Delhi, he said: “Thank you Lao PDR! It’s been a productive visit, in line with India’s commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.”

The year 2024 marked a decade of India’s Act East Policy.

PM Modi joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to review progress in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of the cooperation.

The East Asia Summit provided an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

India shares close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by the shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summits.

The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.