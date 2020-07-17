Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivers the keynote address virtually at High-Level Segment of UN Economic and Social Council.

“From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN’s development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda,” PM Modi said in his address.

“Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown,” he added.

PM Modi in his address said, “From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN’s development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda.”

“Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

In his address, PM reiterated the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

“Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ – meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind,” he said.

“Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation,” PM said.

“COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people’s movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society,” PM added.