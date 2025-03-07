PM Modi reiterates govt’s commitment to affordable healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing high-quality, affordable medicines to all citizens, ensuring a healthy and fit India, on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister, ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ is celebrated every year on this day with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines.

The Prime Minister while quoting a government post which highlighted the achievements of the Jan Aushadhi initiative on X said,”Jan Aushadhi Diwas reflects our commitment to provide top quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jan Aushadhi initiative has emerged as a game-changer in India’s healthcare sector. By providing quality medicines at significantly lower prices, it is reducing the financial burden on millions, especially the poor and middle class.

“With over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, affordable healthcare is now a reality for every household,” read the post of MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India.

From essential medicines to life-saving treatments, this initiative is ensuring that no one is deprived of good health due to high costs, it said.

It may be mentioned that with an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines.

In 2023, the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort had said that the government has plans to increase the number of ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ from 10,000 to 25,000.

“Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given a new power to the people, especially the middle class. If someone is diagnosed with diabetes then a monthly bill of Rs. 3000 get accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost Rs 100, we are giving it at Rs 10 to Rs 15,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, the PMBJP has transformed healthcare with the mantra of ‘Achhi Bhi, Sasti Bhi’.

He said with over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India, the initiative provides essential medicines at 50-90 per cent lower prices, ensuring that no one is deprived of proper healthcare.

“March 7 celebrates Jan Aushadhi Diwas, highlighting its transformative impact. I urge everyone to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras, try the medicines, and experience their quality and affordability firsthand,” Nadda wrote on X.