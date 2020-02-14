As the deadly Pulwama attack completes one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the martyred soldiers. “India will never forget their martyrdom”, said PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said “India will never forget” the sacrifice of the CRPF personnel. “Remembering the fallen CRPF personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama (J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace”.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the fallen soldiers. “India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”

A memorial to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers killed in the terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir today.

“It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan said on Thursday, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The names of all the 40 soldiers along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. “It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learned our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it,” Hasan said.