On the 57th Statehood Day of Nagaland on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted its citizens.

Taking it to Twitter, both the President and Prime Minister extended their warm wishes to the people on the occasion.

In his tweet, PM Modi praised the state for its great culture. He also termed the people of Nagaland as compassionate and courageous.

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous.

May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2019

While President Ram Nath Kovind extended wishes to the state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future.

Greetings to the people of Nagaland on statehood day. Nagaland offers a unique blend of heritage, culture and natural beauty. My best wishes to all the people of this beautiful state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 1, 2019

One of the prime states of North-East states in India, Nagaland is a mountainous state bordering Myanmar. It became the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963.