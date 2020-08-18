Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a hand-made photograph of a class 2 student on the occasion of Independence Day.
The uncle of the girl named S Vaibhavi shared the picture saying that she has drawn the picture after being inspired by the Prime Minister’s speech on the Independence Day.
“Dear @narendramodi @PMOIndia. Congratulations for a disruptive announcement of #NationalDigitalHealthMission today on #74thIndependenceDay . Inspired by your speech, my brother’s daughter, S. Vaibhavi, 2nd class student, drew for you. Please like or reply for her sir. #JaiHind,” Shiva Sri Charan said in a tweet.
PM Modi while replying on the tweet said, “Great effort by youngster S. Vaibhavi! Glad to see her passion towards India’s progress, expressed wonderfully in this artwork.”
