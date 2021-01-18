Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conference today. Gujarat Governor, Union Home Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister congratulated Ahmedabad and Surat for the gift of Metro as the service will improve connectivity in the two important business centres of the country. He also congratulated people of Gujarat for new trains and railway lines for Kevadiya including modern Jan Shatabdi from Ahmedabad to Kevadiya.

Terming Ahmedabad and Surat as the cities contributing to Aatamnirbharta, The Prime Minister recalled the excitement when Metro was launched in Ahmedabad and how Ahmedabad had linked its dreams and identity with Metro.

The second phase of the metro will benefit the people as it will link new areas of the city with this comfortable mode of transport. Similarly, Surat will also experience better connectivity. These projects are envisaged keeping in mind the requirement of the future, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said the Government is working on 1000-kilometer new lines in 27 cities. This integration will be taken further by the recently launched National Common Mobility card, asserted the Prime Minister.

Taking the example of Surat and Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister also dwelled on the thinking of the government on urbanization which is not reactive but proactive and keeps the needs of the future in mind.

The Prime Minister also elaborated upon efforts in housing for poor, traffic management, roads and bridges, sewage treatment and hospitals for enhancing the ease of living in the city.

Similarly, Prime Minister talked about the journey of Gandhinagar, which underwent a transformation from a city of government employees and retirees to a young vibrant city.