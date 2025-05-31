PM Modi pays tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal, inaugurates Indore Metro, Datia and Satna airports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and paid rich tributes to the social reformer, Ahilyabai Holskar, on the occasion of her 300th birth anniversary.

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects, including Datia and Satna airports. The PM also inaugurated Indore Metro, the first metro project of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the event held at Bhopal’s Jamburi Maidan, Modi said that the launch of these projects will take forward Lokmata Ahilyabai’s thoughts and accelerate the development of Madhya Pradesh.

“Lokmata Ahilyabai used to say that the true meaning of governance is to serve the people and improve their lives. Today’s programme takes her thoughts forward. Today, the Indore Metro has been inaugurated. Datia and Satna have also been connected with air services. All these projects will increase facilities in Madhya Pradesh, accelerate development and create new employment opportunities,” the PM said.

Modi said that Devi Ahilyabai Holkar is a symbol that when there is will and strong determination, then no matter how adverse the circumstances, results can be achieved.

“Lokmata Ahilyabai never considered service to God and service to the people as different. It is said that she always carried a Shivalinga with her. Leading a state in that challenging period, with a crown of thorns, Lokmata Ahilyabai gave a new direction to the prosperity of her state,” said the prime minister.

He credited Ahilyabai Holkar of taking an initiate to protect Hindu temples and pilgrimage sites.

“Devi Ahilyabai was a great guardian of India’s heritage. When the country’s culture, our temples, our pilgrimage sites were being attacked, Lokmata took the initiative to protect them. He rebuilt many of our temples and pilgrimage sites across the country, including Kashi Vishwanath,’ the PM added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp in honour of Ahilyabai Holkar. He also visited an exhibition showcasing the life, works, and achievements of Ahilyabai Holkar to Indian society and culture.