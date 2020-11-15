Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Jayanti.

PM Modi dubbed Birsa Munda a true ‘messiah’ of the poor, saying that “he struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited and deprived”.

“Birsa Munda’s contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said, “भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। वे गरीबों के सच्चे मसीहा थे, जिन्होंने शोषित और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए जीवनपर्यंत संघर्ष किया। स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में उनका योगदान और सामाजिक सद्भावना के लिए किए गए उनके प्रयास देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।”

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। वे गरीबों के सच्चे मसीहा थे, जिन्होंने शोषित और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए जीवनपर्यंत संघर्ष किया। स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में उनका योगदान और सामाजिक सद्भावना के लिए किए गए उनके प्रयास देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/9trzSfygep — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

Born in 1875 in Ulihatu in then Bengal Presidency in Ranchi district of current Jharkhand state, Birsa Munda from the Munda tribe had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising the tribals against the empire.

The freedom fighter died in British custody at the age of 25 and attained a folk hero status. His portrait hangs in the Indian Parliament Museum. He is the only tribal leader to have been so honoured.

(With agency inputs)