Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Rajput king Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, he said Maharana Pratap’s valour and love for the country will continue to inspire Indians.

भारत माता के महान सपूत महाराणा प्रताप को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। देशप्रेम, स्वाभिमान और पराक्रम से भरी उनकी गाथा देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत बनी रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2020

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. He was the 13th ruler of the kingdom of Mewar. Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born to King Udai Singh II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai of Mewar.

He is popularly known for his bravery in the Battle of Haldighati. The Battle of Haldighati was fought between Maharana Pratap and Mughal emperor Akbar on June 18, 1576. Maharana Pratap fought with 22,000 forces against the Mughal force of 2 lakh soldiers.

He lost the battle against Mughal emperor Akbar. But six years later, he defeated Akbar in 1582 to recapture his lost kingdom.