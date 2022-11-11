PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Kripalani on his Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Acharya Kripalani on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Tributes to Acharya Kripalani on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to our freedom struggle. He made a strong mark as a Parliamentarian. His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy.”

Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani, popularly known as Acharya Kripalani, was an Indian politician, noted particularly for holding the presidency of the Indian National Congress during the transfer of power in 1947 and the husband of Sucheta Kripalani.

Kripalani was prominently involved over a decade in top Congress party affairs, and in the organisation of the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement. Kripalani served in the interim government of India (1946–1947) and the Constituent Assembly of India.

Kripalani was a harsh critic of both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He opposed Nehru’s policies, which he thought were against Gandhian values, and later opposed Indira’s policies too.

He earned the moniker ‘Acharya’ around 1922 when he was teaching at the Gujarat Vidyapith, founded by the Mahatma a couple of years before.

(Source: Wiki)