PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary would be to work for the unity and integrity of the country while fulfilling one’s duty as a citizen.

Narendra Modi’s remarks came in his virtual address to Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary function at the Statue of Unity in Kavaria, Gujarat, on Sunday. He said no goal would appear unachievable if the government and the society come together. ‘Sab Kutch Mumkin Hain’, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said larger implications of peoples’ actions on the nation’s development had to be factored in. Irrespective of success or failure, students should have a clear objective of undertaking studies.

“Similarly, when people buy something from the market they should keep in mind whether it was helping the larger cause of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India. Industries can set targets for reducing components of foreign raw materials from the production process,” Modi said. He said farmers too can adapt to new agriculture, crops in tandem with the country’s requirements. He said cooperative institutions too could come forward and focus on the welfare of small farmers.

Terming Sardar Patel as ‘Rashtra Nayak’ or national hero, the Prime Minister said Patel had dedicated every moment of his life to the unity of the country. Patel not only finds mention in the country’s history but also resides in the hearts of every citizen of the country, Modi further said.

The Prime Minister recounted various reforms being ushered in by his government over the last seven years of the rule at the Centre. “In the last seven years, the country has got freedom from all the decades-old hereditary laws. It has led to uniting India. Be it Jammu and Kashmir, the North East or a village in the Himalayas, every part of the country is heading towards development today,” he said. He however added, “We must always remember that the passengers in a boat are required to take care of it as well.”

Elaborating on Patel’s idea of a united India, Narendra Modi said it meant equal opportunity for all. “Sardar Sahab would see India as a living entity. That is why his idea of one India meant equal opportunities and a right to dream alike for the people. As such, we need to build a nation where women should have equal opportunities, the Dalits, underprivileged, tribals and every citizen of the country should feel equal. There should be no discrimination in facilities like electricity and water. This is what India is doing today,” Modi explained.

Modi said Sardar Patel always wanted that India becomes a strong, inclusive, sensitive, cautious, humble, and developed nation. He kept the nation’s interest above everything. Inspired by Patel, India has today attained capabilities to face up to any internal or external challenges, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of infrastructure projects as means of bridging the gap between people and their cultures. “Projects are underway to cut down on geographical distances. How will people understand the culture of another region if they have to think a hundred times before traveling from one corner of the country to another? As such, we are setting up projects that will cut down this distance and help strengthen our unity, ” PM Modi said.

Speaking at Kavaria Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Kevadia has turned into a site of national solidarity and unity. The statue of Sardar Patel sends out a message to the entire world that India’s future is bright and no one can break the unity of the country.”

The Union Minister called upon people to take small pledges which will take the country forward. “This ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year is also a year for us to take pledge. Imagine a small child takes a pledge that he will not waste food that will benefit the country in a big way. These pledges will be effective in taking the country forward,” Shah said.

The Home Minister recounted Patel’s efforts to unify the country and exhorted people to take pledge to keep the country united on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “This day has great significance for all of us. Sardar Sahab, after Independence, was given the huge task of uniting the nation as the British had divided the country into India, Pakistan and 550 other princely states. And it is on his birth anniversary that we should pledge to keep India united forever,” Shah said.