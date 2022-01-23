PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, and other dignitaries paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in the central hall of Parliament on Sunday, here.

Among other dignitaries who paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and former Members of Parliament.

Secretaries-General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh and P C Mody respectively also paid their tributes to Netaji Bose.

A booklet containing the profile of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the dignitaries.

The portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by the then President of India N Sanjiva Reddy in the Central Hall of Parliament on 23 January 1978, a Lok Sabha Secretariat note stated.